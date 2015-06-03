I Don’t Have Hands, But My Brain Is Not Disabled – Man Without Arms Inspires

– Mpho Mathabi has no arms but he won’t let that get him down or stop him from living his life to the fullest

– The 24-year-old decided he was not going to let his disability get him down and he is going to help others

The young man from South Africa started the an Organization to assist youths in his locality.

The organization aims to empower young people in his community, with or without a disability, Daily Sun reported.

Mathabi founded the organisation in March last year, and has since helped young people in the Vhembe district achieve their dreams.

He said:-

“I don’t have hands, but my brain is not disabled and I lead a normal life like any other person. I can look after myself, do my school work, use a computer and even write using my feet.” “I started this organisation not for the disabled but for all youth. We are doing our bit in empowering young people.” Mathabi, who studied marketing at the Vhembe FET College, since they started, visited several schools to motivate the youth. “Our most recent project was career guidance where we invited local colleges to come and interact with the youth.”

Mathabi said he wanted to show other people a disability does not have to limit you- anything is possible through dedication and hard work.

He said:-

“My message to the youth is that they stay focused and think positively.”