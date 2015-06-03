HELP!! My Boss Says No April Salary If I Don’t Sleep With Him – What Should I Do?by Bose Ajayi 28/04/2018 19:27:00 0 comments 1 Views
Hello Everyone,
Happy Sunday and hope you all are doing fine?
A Naijaloaded user needs your advice on what she could do in order to get out of a problem she found herself.
Before we proceed, I will like to ask you all this question ► Why do we have Crazy bosses everywhere in Nigeria?
Just last month, we published a post on almost the same problem a female Naijaloaded user was passing through in her place of work.
In case you missed that, Read below ????
HELP!!! I Slept With My Boss For Promotion, Now He Wants It Every Morning I Get To Work
Let’s get back to this present issue so you all can read her story and understand her problem.
Read what the Lady sent to us below:-
Please drop your Advice for her.
May God continue to bless you all as you do.
Thank you.
READ ALSO:- HELP!! Can A Man & A Woman Be Just Ordinary Friends Without Doing Anything?
Click Here to Comment on this Article