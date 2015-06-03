HELP!! My Boss Says No April Salary If I Don’t Sleep With Him – What Should I Do?

Latest News

Latest News

No Lecturer Failed “Akeju” For 6 Years – LAUTECH Tells Their Own Side Of The Story

28/04/2018 22:02:00
Latest News

“I Will Surely Probe Jonathan, Buhari If I Become President” – Atiku Abubakar

28/04/2018 22:02:00
Latest News

“How My Friend Tried Raping Me After Initially Being Extremely Nice” – Nigerian Lady

28/04/2018 22:19:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Florida Dad outraged by question about 'revenge sex' and 'baby daddies' on daughter's homework

0out of 5

Kathy Griffin stuns the Beltway by showing up at White House gala

0out of 5

N. Korea to close nuke test site in May, unify time zone

0out of 5

Stormy Daniels lawyer Michael Avenatti photobombs Trump officials

0out of 5

Saudi Arabia apologizes after images of 'indecent' female wrestlers were shown during WWE live event

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Mohammed Indimi

Mohammed Indimi

2out of 5
Giovanni Ravazzotti

Giovanni Ravazzotti

3out of 5
Strive Masiyiwa

Strive Masiyiwa

0out of 5
Paul Harris

Paul Harris

4out of 5
Mohamed Al Fayed

Mohamed Al Fayed

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

3out of 5
Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

4out of 5
Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

2out of 5
Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

2out of 5
Latest News

HELP!! My Boss Says No April Salary If I Don’t Sleep With Him – What Should I Do?

by 28/04/2018 19:27:00 0 comments 1 Views

Hello Everyone,

Happy Sunday and hope you all are doing fine?

A Naijaloaded user needs your advice on what she could do in order to get out of a problem she found herself.

Before we proceed, I will like to ask you all this question ► Why do we have Crazy bosses everywhere in Nigeria?

Just last month, we published a post on almost the same problem a female Naijaloaded user was passing through in her place of work.

In case you missed that, Read below ????

HELP!!! I Slept With My Boss For Promotion, Now He Wants It Every Morning I Get To Work

Let’s get back to this present issue so you all can read her story and understand her problem.

Read what the Lady sent to us below:-

Please drop your Advice for her.

May God continue to bless you all as you do.

Thank you.

READ ALSO:- HELP!! Can A Man & A Woman Be Just Ordinary Friends Without Doing Anything?





Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category

No Lecturer Failed “Akeju” For 6 Years – LAUTECH Tells Their Own Side Of The Story

“I Will Surely Probe Jonathan, Buhari If I Become President” – Atiku Abubakar

“How My Friend Tried Raping Me After Initially Being Extremely Nice” – Nigerian Lady

“I’m Single And Don’t Have Time For Sex For Now” – Skales Says

Black Panther Stars, Lupita Nyong’o And Danai Gurira Are Both In Lagos

Unbelievable: Groom Walks Down Aisle On His Wedding Day After 7 Years In Wheelchair (Photos)

Oba Of Benin Visits Ooni Of Ife (Photo)

‘Top Four Is Not In Our Hands’- Chelsea Boss Conte

Viral Photo Of A ‘Prophet’ Removing A Lady’s Underwear In Church

2019: Kogi Youths Have Spoken – Fayose

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More