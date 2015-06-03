DO YOU AGREE? ➨ “Efe Is Not Worth The Prize, He Won Big Brother Out Of Pity”- Tobi Bakre

According to Makinde – Actually, Tobi said the truth but who’s he to tell us? Alaye go sit down abeg ????????

Big Brother Naija 2018 second runner up Tobi Bakre might be making enemies sooner than expected with some of the statements he’s made during his media rounds.

One of such statements is his reference to the previous winner of the show Efe Ejeba.

According to Tobi Bakre, Efe won out of pity and not because he was really worth the prize.

In an interview with Punch, Tobi declared that Efe lacked value and potential but was voted out of pity.

When asked how he felt after making it to the top three, Tobi said he was happy and proud to make it that far.

“I wanted people to love me and see the value that I had because I knew that whenever I left the house that is what people would still love about me” he said.

In a digression, Tobi made the reference to the last winner of BBN, “I feel the last winner of the Big Brother that held was voted out of pity not because he had any values or potentials.

I stand to be corrected but that is my personal opinion” he said.

