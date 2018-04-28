Very Funny!! Monkey Seen Drinking ‘Codeine’ in Delta State (Watch The Video)

Wetin our eyes no go see for this Country ????????????

A Monkey was spotted in Delta state drinking Codeine today ???? The monkey go don slow die!!

Only God knows why the person gave the Money codeine to drink, for fun maybe!

Watch the Video below:-

If this was to happen in any developed countries where Animal rights is intact, the person behind this act might land in some serious trouble. This act can even lead he/she to Jail.

Monkey, this is Nigeria – Enjoy yourself!