‘Top Four Is Not In Our Hands’- Chelsea Boss Conte

Antonio Conte says finishing in the top four is “not in our hands” as Chelsea kept the pressure on Tottenham with a 1-0 win at Swansea.

Cesc Fabregas’ fourth-minute strike – his 50th in the Premier League – settled a hard-fought contest and reduced the gap to fourth-placed Spurs to two points.

Tottenham have a game in hand – at home to Watford on Monday Night Football – but third-placed Liverpool are also in Chelsea’s sights after being held to a goalless draw by Stoke with the two meeting live on Sky Sports next Sunday.

“We got three points and it was very important for us if we wanted to keep hopes alive and achieve Champions League football,” Conte said after his 50th victory in the Premier League.

“The situation is not in our hands, but the only way to put a bit of pressure on Tottenham is to get three points in every game.

“It won’t be easy, we know they [Tottenham] will play against Watford. But you know very well football is not simple. It is not simple to win a game in this league but for sure our situation is not in our hands.”