Oba Of Benin Visits Ooni Of Ife (Photo)

Oba of Benin , Oba Ewuare II , has just arrived at the palace of the Ooni of Ife , Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi , for a visit.

The Oba arrived at the palace in Ile -Ife at 1: 15 pm with his chiefs and some dignitaries from the ancient city of Benin .

Prominent traditional rulers and notable indigenes of Ife , who joined the Ooni to receive the Benin monarch are the Orangun of Ila , Oba Wahab Oyedotun, traditional rulers from Ile Ife and Dr. John Odeyemi .

Security was beefed up around the Ooni ’s Palace at Enuwa in Ile- Ife as an armoured personnel carrier, armed policemen and other security agents were stationed at the entrance .

Cultural troupes from Benin , entertainers , and drummers from Ile -Ife started drumming , singing and dancing as early as 10 am inside the hall where Oba Ewuare was received.