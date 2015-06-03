Unbelievable: Groom Walks Down Aisle On His Wedding Day After 7 Years In Wheelchair (Photos)

Latest News

No Lecturer Failed “Akeju” For 6 Years – LAUTECH Tells Their Own Side Of The Story

28/04/2018 22:02:00
“I Will Surely Probe Jonathan, Buhari If I Become President” – Atiku Abubakar

28/04/2018 22:02:00
“How My Friend Tried Raping Me After Initially Being Extremely Nice” – Nigerian Lady

28/04/2018 22:19:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Florida Dad outraged by question about 'revenge sex' and 'baby daddies' on daughter's homework

Kathy Griffin stuns the Beltway by showing up at White House gala

N. Korea to close nuke test site in May, unify time zone

Stormy Daniels lawyer Michael Avenatti photobombs Trump officials

Saudi Arabia apologizes after images of 'indecent' female wrestlers were shown during WWE live event

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Abdulsamad Rabiu

Abdulsamad Rabiu

Aliko Dangote

Aliko Dangote

Paul Harris

Paul Harris

Raymond Ackerman

Raymond Ackerman

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Unbelievable: Groom Walks Down Aisle On His Wedding Day After 7 Years In Wheelchair (Photos)

28/04/2018 22:47:00

A determined groom, who suffered a spinal chord injury 7 years ago when he was 18 years old, took a huge stride on his wedding day when he walked down the aisle at his own wedding.

The injury left him paralyzed from the neck down with just a three percent chance of ever walking again, according to his doctors. However, on his wedding day, not even his disability could stop him from smiling and taking the enormous step.

ABC News reports that after years of physical therapy, training and help from his dedicated partner, Chris Norton walked seven incredible yards down the aisle hand-in-hand with his new bride, Emily Summers-Norton.

“It was unbelievable because I was doing it with Emily. Emily is the love of my life — She’s Wonder Woman without the cape,” Norton said Friday on “Good Morning America,” alongside his new bride. “We did it together as a team and as a couple and to know that I’m going to have her by my side forever and that we’re going to take those next steps as married in love, it was just unbelievable.”

The couple previously appeared on “GMA” in 2015 after a video of him walking with Summer’s assistance across his graduation stage went viral. Norton said at the time, “I was going to defeat the odds no matter what” and set his sights on their big day, “I want to walk at our wedding.”

Today, he said, “I put my trust in God and then I just went to work … Your future will take care of itself when you take care of today and that was my mindset, that was my motto.”

“I think back to when we started walking side by side, Chris couldn’t even take one step and so to see him at that point to where it just was this last weekend it’s such an incredible thing,” Emily added. “You have to sacrifice, you have to work really hard and follow God’s plan and so it was such an incredible moment.”

Dr. Arthur L. Jenkins III, co-director of the Neurosurgery Spine Program at Mount Sinai in New York City, says most neurological patients do not make the kind of progress Norton has made.

“On the one hand, we are getting better, but we still have a long way to go even in the best-case scenario,” Jenkins told ABC News. “We are still only getting one-third or one-fourth of patients to his level of function and you don’t get there without determination and work, with people who have the passion to get where he’s gotten.”

Since his injury, Norton has become a motivational speaker and lives his motto of “turn your mess into a message.” In addition to working on strengthening their own relationship and physical well being, the newlyweds are also foster parents to five children under the age of eight.

“It is the best thing we’ve ever done,” his new bride said. “There are so many kids out there who don’t have that loving family, that have gone through unimaginable things we can’t imagine and we to be a part of that every single day seeing the transformation from where they were to where they are, there’s nothing better.”

The pair is also writing a book and working on a documentary called “Seven Yards,” that Norton said, “tracks everything from that injury on October 16th, 2010 all the way up to that walking moment with Emily as a married couple because so much went into that walk.”

“It was seven years in the making, seven years of sacrifice and hard work so we’re just thankful to be able to share what really made that walk happen,” he said.





