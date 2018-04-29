Black Panther Stars, Lupita Nyong’o And Danai Gurira Are Both In Lagos

Hollywood A-List actresses, Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira are both in Lagos, Nigeria.

The Black Panther stars are seen in a photo shared by Lupita on her Instagram page which also showed her current location to be Lagos.

She captioned:-

“Girls Trip! #Lagos #Nigeria”

After she shared the photo, Hollywood actress Uzo Aduba, who is from Nigeria, reacted by encouraging her to enjoy the country.

Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon also commented, saying she wants to come to Nigeria.

This is the first time Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira will be visiting Nigeria and the reason not yet stated, but it is likely to have something to do with Black Panther.

See below:-