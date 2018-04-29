“How My Friend Tried Raping Me After Initially Being Extremely Nice” – Nigerian Lady

Friendship sure comes with a certain number of benefits, however, some friends can be more of woes than the enemies one thinks that one possess.

A Nigerian lady has made some shocking revelation of how her friend tried raping her, after initially being extremely nice

In a series of posts,the lady identified as Awaje Mercy Rahab advised ladies to learn from her story, be weary of all the tell tale signs of a bad friendship as she narrated her ugly ordeal.

Mercy explained that the upon being stranded in the airport, her so called friend opted to save her from the not so cool situation but ended up putting her in a worse case scenario which left her with trust issues even two years after the incident.

See her posts below:-