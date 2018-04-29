Arsene Wenger Confirms What He Will Do Next After Leaving Arsenal

Arsene Wenger Confirms What He Will Do Next After Leaving Arsenalby Bose Ajayi 29/04/2018 03:50:00 0 comments 1 Views
by OluwaFemi ago0
Arsene Wenger has revealed he will take a month off at the end of the season before making a decision on his next career move.
It was announced last week that the Frenchman’s 22-year reign as Arsenal boss will come to an end this summer, but it has not been confirmed if he plans to retire, to look for a manager’s job elsewhere or to take another role in football.
And Wenger has exclusively told Soccer Saturday that he has not decided what his next step will be – and he will take a few weeks away from football to get some perspective before deciding.
“Once I’ve finished honestly I don’t know,” Wenger said.
“I am confused a little bit at the moment and I have decided to take a little distance for four or five weeks before I make a decision.
“I need to move away a little bit to take perspective on my situation and analyse it in the most objective way possible, even if it is not easy.
“I will then decide where I go from there.”
Click Here to Comment on this Article