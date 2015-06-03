Latest News

Dino Melaye Finally Breaks Silence On Failed Attempt To Capture Him

29/04/2018 04:32:00
Revealed! Tinubu, Saraki Hold Secret Meeting In Kebbi

29/04/2018 04:37:00
[Music] Rayce – Another Level

29/04/2018 01:14:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Film investigates scandalous life and dramatic death of Jayne Mansfield

Alfie Evans' dad battled to keep son alive with CPR as Facebook users spot 'Alfie's face' in the sky

Author Lindsay Roth tipped to be Meghan Markle's Maid of Honour

RHONY star Luann de Lesseps is seen threatening police on the night of her arrest in new video

RACHEL JOHNSON: Sorry but we want world peace not a fake bromance 

Adrian Gore

Theophilus Danjuma

Mohamed Al Fayed

Cyril Ramaphosa

Stephen Saad

Chris Oyakhilome

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Matthew Ashimolowo

Dag Heward-Mills

Government Approves N10.7bn For Establishment Of 10 New Rice Mills (See Details)

29/04/2018 03:47:00

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N10.7billion for the establishment of 10 new rice mills.

This was disclosed yesterday by the Ministers of State for Agriculture, Heineken Lokpobiri after the Council’s meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Lokpobiri said that the Council approved the 10 rice mills with the capacity to produce 100 tonnes per day, and the mills would be managed by private rice millers.

“Today the Federal Executive Council approved the establishment of 10 very large rice mills to enhance the milling capacity of rice value chain in the country.

“Few years ago it was reported that this country needs a minimum of 100 large rice mills. As of today we have about 21 but Federal Government in its wisdom decided that today we should approve the establishment of 10 at the total cost of N10.7billion.

“These would be given to the sector to manage which they will be pay back within a given timeframe as it would be agreed between the Bank of Agriculture and the Rice Millers,’’ he said.

According to the minister, the mills will be located in Kebbi, Zamfara, Benue, Kogi, Bayelsa, Anambra, Kaduna, Ogun, Niger and Bauchi states.





