La Liga! Sevilla SACK Manager Vincenzo Montella For The Second Time This Season (Photo)

Vincenzo Montella has been sacked for the second time this season as Sevilla chose to dismiss the Italian head coach due to a “bad run of results”.

The 43-year-old was sacked by AC Milan in November before being appointed by the La Liga side on 28 December.

But defeat to Levante on Friday left Sevilla without a win since knocking Manchester United out in the Champions League last-16, a run of nine games.

Ex-Sevilla boss Joaquin Caparros will take over until the end of the season.

“Sevilla FC have dismissed Vincenzo Montella after the side’s bad run of results since winning last in Old Trafford on the 13th of March,” a club statement read.

“Caparros will lead the team in the 2017/18 run-in and will then stay linked with the club in a role which had already been determined once Sevilla’s sporting structure had been reorganised.”

The former Fiorentina coach Montella was assured of his position until the end of the season in midweek when club president Jose Castro sacked sporting director Oscar Arias.

But defeat to 17th-placed Levante took Montella’s record to 11 wins from 28 games in charge and left Sevilla seventh in La Liga.

Caparros, 62, took charge of Sevilla between 2000 and 2005, winning promotion back to the top flight in 2001.