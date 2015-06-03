Latest News

Dino Melaye Finally Breaks Silence On Failed Attempt To Capture Him

29/04/2018 04:32:00
Revealed! Tinubu, Saraki Hold Secret Meeting In Kebbi

29/04/2018 04:37:00
[Music] Rayce – Another Level

29/04/2018 01:14:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Film investigates scandalous life and dramatic death of Jayne Mansfield

Alfie Evans' dad battled to keep son alive with CPR as Facebook users spot 'Alfie's face' in the sky

Author Lindsay Roth tipped to be Meghan Markle's Maid of Honour

RHONY star Luann de Lesseps is seen threatening police on the night of her arrest in new video

RACHEL JOHNSON: Sorry but we want world peace not a fake bromance 

Adrian Gore

Theophilus Danjuma

Mohamed Al Fayed

Cyril Ramaphosa

Stephen Saad

Chris Oyakhilome

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Matthew Ashimolowo

Dag Heward-Mills

‘It Will Be Hard To Change Present Leadership In Nigeria’- Obasanjo Speaks

29/04/2018 03:37:00

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo on Saturday declared that Nigerians should prepare their minds that it may not be easy to change the present government of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

Obasanjo made this declaration while speaking during the launch of the Oyo state wing of Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM), held at Trans Amusement Park, Ibadan.

At the launch were CNM National Coordinator and a former Governor of Osun state, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola; former Secretary to Oyo state government who is also the state Coordinator, Chief Olayiwola Olakojo; Former Deputy Governor of Oyo state, Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja and former Secretary to Oyo state Government Chief Dele Adigun.

Others are Barrister Ahmed Raji (SAN) and former Chairman, Ibadan North East Local Government, Hon. Ayinde Adewusi.

Obasanjo who is the CNM founder while speaking, urged youths, women and Nigerians in general to prepare their minds and not to be deterred in their bid to use their Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) to vote out the present crop of leaders in the country in 2019, saying though it will not be easy to effect the needed change in the country because some people are out there to discourage them and make jest of them.

The Ex-President while labelling the present government as an elitist government that favours only the rich, urged countrymen and women to safeguard their PVCs which he described as an instrument of change in 2019 to elect those who will have them in minds.

Obasanjo while speaking further insisted that CNM is yet to metamorphose into a political party. He, however promised that when CNM finally becomes political party, youths and women will be given 30 percent slots each in the party and political appointments.

The former President who promised that he will quit immediately CNM becomes a policy party, however, insisted that his love for Nigeria will not diminish.

Obasanjo said, “We can’t change Nigeria with ease. I want to repeat what I have been saying here. Once this movement becomes a political party, I will no longer be a member but my concern for Nigeria will not diminish. When CNM becomes a political party or joins their political party, they can’t do that alone. They will not join political party that is not performing.

“But don’t ever think that it will be easy to change Nigeria in 2019. Ibi to ba le lanba Omokunrin ati Omobinrin nan. (It is where that is hard that we see young men and women). And some people are saying you are lazy, are you lazy? Nigerian youths are not lazy. You see many Nigerian youths going from Shaara desert to Libya to America. They are not lazy. If the present youths enjoy half of opportunities and the facilities we enjoyed and those that are calling them lazy enjoyed, they will even do better than this.

“We can’t be repeating the same thing. And some people are saying they should continue. Definitely those people can’t be the friends of you people sitting here, they can’t be friends of Nigeria.

“So let us start here, work has started, some people may be making jest of you, don’t be deterred. So, make sure you have your PVC, those that have not collected, go and collect it and those of you that are yet to register, go and register. The PVC is the instrument. Tell them from villages to villages from towns to towns that PVC is the key we shall use. I want to tell you not to be discouraged.

“As Oyinlola said, there are still some things he has not said, he said that we can only effect change when we transform into political party. The philosophy we have in CNM and what we will have in the political party will not be different. We have not had a political party that is grassroots based like this, what we have now is elitist. What we are saying is that youths will be given 30 percent opportunity and women will also be given 30 percent opportunity. I was Head of State under 40. What we are saying is that youths must he given a place in government”.





