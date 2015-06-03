PDP Reports President Buhari To Donald Trump

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has reported President Muhammadu Buhari to US President, Donald Trump.

Buhari jetted out of the country in an official visit to the United States of America, USA, where he is expected to discuss Nigeria’s economy and security with the US President.

However, the PDP has drawn Trump’s attention to alleged constitutional and human rights violations in the country under his administration.

The National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, while addressing a press conference on the state of the nation in Abuja, yesterday, urged President Trump to stand up for democracy and take President Buhari to task on alleged constitutional and human rights violations in Nigeria.

The PDP lamented that Buhari in the past three years as president has destroyed the nation’s democratic order and eroded the constitutionally guaranteed rights of the citizens.

He said, “Nigeria is facing a perilous time; our constitution has been technically suspended; we have now become a police state; governance has reverted to the nightmares of the 1984 era, when draconian leaders held sway and forcefully held our people under the grips of military Decree 2.

“Currently, there is a total collapse of respect for constitutionally guaranteed personal freedom; there is no regard for natural course of justice, life in Nigeria is gradually returning to the state of nature and there is fear everywhere.

“Today, Nigerians are being hounded, arrested and directly detained on ‘order from above’, without warrant; citizens are locked up in dehumanizing detention centres without access to medical care and legal assistance, just for holding political opinions that run contrary to the views of those in power at the centre.

“There are preponderance instances of citizens’ detention in special police and military facilities for weeks, months and in some cases, many years without trial. Nigerians are daily falling victims of extreme torture, extra-judicial and arbitrary killings and mass burial by unrestrained agents of state security forces.

“The recent US government’s report on human rights violation in Nigeria also confirmed cases of harassments, persecution of opposition, arrests, detention and extra-judicial killings under President Buhari’s administration.

“Indeed, the height of human rights abuse being witnessed in our country today is the worst in our national contemporary history.

“As we speak, government’s inaction and aloofness have led to escalation of killings in Benue, Taraba, Adamawa, Kogi, Kaduna, Borno, Yobe, Nasarawa, Edo, Zamfara, Ekiti, Enugu, by insurgents and marauders, who are having a field day as the presidency has abandoned governance for 2019 re-election bid.

“Painfully, our democratic institutions, particularly the legislature, judiciary and even the media are being decapitated by dictatorial forces who are encouraged by the agents of the state at the centre.

“Let the truth be told! Nigeria is bleeding under President Buhari and the world must come to the rescue,” he said.