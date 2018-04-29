BREAKING!! Many Killed As Fulani Herdsmen Attack Another Community In Benue

No fewer than five persons were late Saturday night killed and over 20 others injured when suspected herdsmen attacked Tse Agagbe, in Sengev Council Ward of Gwer West LGA of Benue State.

DAILY POST gathered that the attackers stormed the village at about 9pm on Saturday and opened fire at residents of the area.

Over 15 houses were reportedly set on fire during the attack.

A resident of the area, who gave his name as Terungwa, called on security agencies to come to their aide.

“Security agencies should take note of the ugly incident as most of the defenseless villagers are running in the bushes for their lives,” he said.

