‘Why Electoral Commission Should Be Scrapped’- Maku Reveals

A former Minister of Information, Labaran Maku, has called for the scrapping of all state electoral commissions in Nigeria.

Maku, the National Secretary of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), made the call in Lafia on Saturday during a political mobilisation tour.

He said that the scrapping of the commissions would give opposition parties hope of winning local government polls and ensure public confidence in the process.

“Those in power in the state level appoint chairmen and members of their political parties as members of the state electoral commissions”, he said.

“How can local government elections will be fair, free and credible?.

“They will dance to the tune of their master who appointed them.

“All the state electoral commissions have problems. All of them, that is why we suggested that all the so-called state electoral commissions should be abolished in order to have fair, free and credible local government elections in the country.

“INEC national body should be given a mandate to run and conduct local government elections in the country.

“INEC can have a different department for the local government elections and another department for national elections.

“This will give the opposition parties and the public hope and confidence to actively participate in local government elections in their respective states, “he said.