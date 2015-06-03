‘What Igbo People Told Me After Biafra War’- Gowon Reveals

Former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, has revealed how he visited the South East region after the Civil War and what the people told him concerning another war.

The former Head of State made the recall while expressing dismay over the incessant insecurity challenges in Nigeria.

Gowon said his heart bleeds over the activities of Boko Haram, herdsmen, and other armed militants, whose actions he described as man’s inhumanity to man.

General Gowon this when he paid a courtesy call to the Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha at the Government House Owerri over the weekend.

He said, “After the Civil War, from this town Owerri, I visited Nsukka, Enugu, Abakeliki, Umuahia, and Onitsha. We were impressed with the way the children turned out to welcome us.

“They were saying, you are our parents, our leaders, please do not allow any Nigerian child to suffer what we suffered,” Gowon said, recalling the experience of the Nigerian Civil War.

“God can touch one’s heart and change the person into becoming a vessel of peace. My prayer for every Nigerian man is to live in harmony.

“We would wish every man and woman and religious leaders to rally round and assist in any way possible.

“Every one of us has a role to play, not only the leaders. That is why we seek for God’s intervention.

“Without peace, we cannot go further. Let us continue to pray and do whatever we can to achieve the peace we all desire. Your role and our collective role is important.”

Explaining his reason for the visit, Gowon said: “We are in Imo for the Nigeria Prayer Rally. A prayer rally we have been doing throughout the geopolitical zones or States.

“This time around, it is for the South-East Zone to host the prayer rally, and Imo is hosting us. Your Excellency, we are grateful for the arrangements and support.

“We are impressed with your zeal and passion for Christ, suing for peace, which is what the country needs now.”