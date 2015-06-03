NL RAP BATTLE:- Ycee vs Yung6ix, Who Is A Better Rapper?by Bose Ajayi 29/04/2018 02:06:00 0 comments 1 Views
Hi Guys!!
It’s another amazing edition of NL Rap Battle and this time we are presenting to you Tinny Entertainment act, Ycee and the rap king of the South-South, Yung6ix.
Oya, let’s judge as usual and tell us the winner of this Rap Battle.
Watch the Video below & be the Judge:-
[embedded content]
Who Is A Better Rapper?
We want to hear from you all.
Drop your comments.
