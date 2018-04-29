[Music] T.Banna Ft. Mr Real x Seriki – Mr Wire

[Music] T.Banna Ft. Mr Real x Seriki – Mr Wireby Bose Ajayi 29/04/2018 01:31:00 0 comments 1 Views
The moment you remembered this song “Iyalayayin” featuring the Golden Son himself Legely? You will thought of T.B.X.
Here comes T.Banna formally known as T.B.X with a brand new street banger titled “Mr Wire” featuring the Rave of the moment Mr Real Legbegbe and Seriki Omo Owo.
This his first single of the year 2018 to officially announced the new brand T.Banna, “Mr Wire” is a song you would not afford not to put on replay.
Listen & Download “T.Banna Ft. Mr Real x Seriki – Mr Wire” below:-
