[Music] Msol – Magbo (Prod. by S-wittyBeatz)

Msol has been one of the most consistent unsigned uprising artist in Nigeria.

After the successful release of his last monster jam with Chicago based Artist Baiiee OH titled “For You” which is still trending in America and Nigeria here, he has dropped another melodious tune titled “Magbo“.

The song was produced by S-Witty Beatz, Mastered by ZackingMix.

This is a Jam already! ????????

