Dino Melaye Finally Breaks Silence On Failed Attempt To Capture Him

29/04/2018 04:32:00
Revealed! Tinubu, Saraki Hold Secret Meeting In Kebbi

29/04/2018 04:37:00
[Music] Rayce – Another Level

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Gosh, Meghan, how very POSH you've got! Where Victoria Beckham leads, her new royal pal follows

Victim of Waffle House massacre 'died singing gospels songs'

Chemical weapons base where Russian scientists 'made Salisbury nerve agent' is demolished

President Trump grapples with his umbrella after rally

Florida Dad outraged by question about 'revenge sex' and 'baby daddies' on daughter's homework

Raymond Ackerman

Jim Ovia

Mohammed Indimi

Aliko Dangote

Stephen Saad

Bishop David Oyedepo

Matthew Ashimolowo

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

The Senator Representing Kogi West at the National Assembly, Dino Melaye, has reacted to the failed attempt to recall him from the Nigerian Senate.

The Independent National Electoral Commission had declared the process failed after the verified signatories to the petition for Melaye’s recall fell short of requirements.

Melaye, who is currently in the Intensive Care Unit after a face-off with security agencies last week, thanked Nigerians, especially his constituents for standing by him.

Gideon Ayodele, Media Aide to the embattled senator in a statement on Sunday, called on Nigerians to continue to pray for the lawmaker, who is currently bedridden.

His statement reads below…

“The chain of events from last Monday to this day are enough for one to be grateful to God Almighty and all Kogi people both at home and in the Diaspora, including friends of Senator Dino Melaye outside the Confluence State and all over the world, for standing behind the Senator in this trying times.

“Needless to say that all allegations against him by the Police are politically-motivated and the timing of his maltreatment and harassment was carefully planned to prevent him from mobilising support against the purported recall of his representation of Kogi West from the Senate, GOD manifested Himself by using the good people of Kogi West senatorial zone to stem the tide against him by making the cup to pass over the Senator even in his absence.

“Despite his current travails, his inability to mobilise his constituents and also deploy agents to monitor the signature verification exercise, countless number of supporters volunteered to do it without minding the associated risks posed by the Kogi State Government. It is therefore important for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to act truly independent by announcing a result that truly reflects the wishes of the majority electorate of Kogi West as demonstrated today.

“No doubt, to recall a representative is guaranteed by the 1999 Constitution (as amended) as the right of the electorate, what the good people of Kogi West and other lovers of democracy outside the state, who are praying for Senator Dino Melaye, have done is to stop an instigated and purported recall against him because it is undemocratic, self serving and beneficial to only a few.

“It is pertinent to say here, that though the battle for the recall has been won and lost, the safety of Senator Dino Melaye in the hospital as heavily guarded by the Police since Tuesday is a cause for concern even as we decry the arrest, continued detention and trial of his brothers, aides, friends and lawyers on trumped-up charges by the police.

“We appeal to all Nigerians of good conscience to continue to help us pray for the safety and immediate freedom of Senator Dino Melaye so that he can return to his family and duty post – responsive representation of his people in the Senate – because his victory over the purported recall today will certainly spite his traducers and they may devise new ways of rubbishing him for no just cause.”





