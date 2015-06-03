Traffic Robbers Sentenced To Jail For Stealing Mobile Phone In Lagos

It was a bad day on Tuesday for two traffic robbers in Lagos, after they were handed 10 years imprisonment.

It that the suspects, Elijah Ogunyemi, 22 and Wasiu Saliu, 20 pleaded guilty before the Ikeja Magistrates court that they were robbers that had been terrorising motorists in Ketu area of Lagos.

They informed the court that they have been robbing in traffic for some years and their major jurisdiction was Ketu axis before they were arrested by the police.

It was gathered that the suspects journey to prison started after they attacked and robbed one Benson Enebi of his Infinix mobile phone and were apprehended while attempting to escape. They were handed over to the police at Ketu Division who handed them to FSARS under reasonable suspicion that they were armed robbers.

It was gathered that during interrogations, the police discovered that they were traffic robbers and charged them before the Ikeja Magistrates court presided by Mrs. O. Sule-Amzat.

They pleaded guilty with the hope that they may receive light sentence in order to go back to the streets to continue their activities.

The prosecutor, Mr. Benson Emuehi presented the facts before the court and informed the court of the need to remove the defendants from the society because they were hardened criminals that will never change.

The court found them guilty as charged and sentenced them accordingly.

P.M.Express reports that by the sentence, each convict will spend five years in prison custody at Kirikiri, Lagos.

While they were being taken to prison, they cried saying that they thought that the court will be lenient with them and give them light punishment like community service but it was not so.