Bukola Saraki Visits NYSC Camp In Kwara Over Death Of Corps Member (Photos)

The President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, today visited the National Youth Service Corps NYSC camp in Kwara State, following the death of a female Corp member earlier this week.

A corps member, Miss Hilda Amadi, who was participating in the ongoing orientation exercise for new members of the National Youth Service in Kwara State, died tragically.

It was gathered on Friday that Amadi was a graduate of Oil and Gas Engineering from the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State where she hailed from.

It was also learnt that there are divergent accounts of the cause of her death; however her autopsy and coronary reports are still being awaited.

The corps member, who was said to belong to Platoon Five in the camp, reportedly suffered a bone fracture during a morning drill on April 23 and was rushed to the clinic.

Some of her colleagues, who pleaded anonymity, claimed that there was no experienced medical doctor in the clinic at the time she was taken there.