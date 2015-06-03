Army Builds New Detention Center In Maiduguri, Borno State (Photo)

The Nigerian Army builds a hundred capacity modern detention centre at the Giwa Barracks in Maiduguri. The facility which was constructed by the army’s 47 Engineer Brigade, has two wings.

Each of the wings consists of two centres, equipped with heat and odour extractors and with toilets and borehole for constant water supply.

The centre would house suspected Boko Haram insurgents who were being profiled either for prosecution or reintegration.

The Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Rogers Nicholas, inaugurated the centre on Saturday.

He said detainees will be moved from where they are currently being held to the new building.

The development comes after repeated criticism of the Nigerian Army for allegedly holding suspects in poor facilities and treating them poorly.

Nicholas, who said the Army welcomes constructive criticism, admitted that previous detention centres were not in the best shape.

“To the Chief of Army Staff and some of us, it was not up to the standard of where we should keep them (the detainees),” he said.

“So, what the Chief of Army Staff has done is to upgrade the standard to international best standard.”

The Theatre Commander called on insurgents still fighting federal authorities to embrace the Safe Corridor window of reconciliation and surrender.