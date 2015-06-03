[Goals Highlight] Sane, Jesus Score As Man City Thrash West Ham 4 – 1 In The EPL (Watch)

West Ham remain in a precarious position above the relegation zone after a home defeat by Manchester City, who reached 100 Premier League goals for the season.

The champions took the lead when Leroy Sane’s shot deflected off the head of Patrice Evra and wrong-footed Hammers goalkeeper Adrian.

A series of West Ham defensive mishaps culminated in a Pablo Zabaleta own goal which gave City a two-goal advantage and saw them reach the landmark century.

Aaron Cresswell gave the Hammers a foothold in the game shortly before the break when he curled home a free-kick inside Ederson’s near post.

However, inspired by a brilliant performance from Raheem Sterling, City reasserted their control of the contest early in the second half.

Having earlier teed up Sane, Sterling claimed a hat-trick of assists after the break when he set up Gabriel Jesus and Fernandinho to finish clinically from inside the box.

West Ham are three points clear of 18th-placed Southampton, who occupy the final relegation place.

