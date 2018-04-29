Reno Omokri Accuses President Buhari Of Lieing

Reno Omokri has reacted to claims by the Presidency that Buhari will be the first African leader to meet with President Trump.

According to him, ‘contrary to the lie the constantly lying Buhari administration told, President Buhari wont be the first African leader President Trump meets at the @WhiteHouse.

President Trump met Egypt’s Al-Sisi on April 2, 2017. He has also met Rwanda’s Kagame though not at the White House!’.

Contrary to the lie the constantly lying Buhari administration told, President Buhari wont be the first African leader President Trump meets at the @WhiteHouse. President Trump met Egypt's Al-Sisi on April 2, 2017. He has also met Rwanda's Kagame though not at the White House! — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) April 28, 2018