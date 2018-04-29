President Buhari Lands In Washington DC To Meet With Donald Trump (Photos)

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Washington DC ahead of his Working Visit on 29th April 2018.

President Buhari was welcomed by the Nigerian Ambassador to USA Amb. Sylvanus Nsofor, Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State, Governor Simon Lalung of Plateau State, Chairman Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs Senator Monsurat Sunmonu and Minister of Foreign Affairs geoffrey Onyeama shortly after arriving Washington DC, Alhaji Aliko Dangote of Dangote Group among others.