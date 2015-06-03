What Nicki Minaj Wore Will Leave You Amazed (Photo 18+)

Rapper, Nicki Minaj, sent her fans into a frenzy on Saturday when she shared behind the scenes from the video shot of her new hit ‘Chun-Li’

The 35-year-old rapper, flaunted her sumptuous curves and cleavage in a black jaw-dropping latex bodysuit. She completed her look with sheer black thigh-high stockings, flashing accessories and a long white trench coat.

She captioned the sexy Instagram post:-

‘But I’m still droppin jaws. Got’em lookin like James Harden @ the awards. #BallForMe BTS of the #ChunLi video’

Continue to see more photos below:-