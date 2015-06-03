NL MUSIC REVIEW:- DJ Spinall Ft. Kiss Daniel ‘Baba’, A Hit Or Just An Over Hyped Song?

Hi Naijaloadites!

Hope you all having fun at your various ends. We present to you our review on DJ Spinall and Kiss Daniel new track titled “Baba”

Since Kiss Daniel left G-Worldwide, he’s been catching up on all the collaborations his contract had denied him and he’s killing them for real.

This song “Baba” haven’t been gave alot of attention really on Naijaloaded as it just a hit a milestone of 57K downloads and 53 comments, barely after 2 days of release.

Listen & Download to the song below:-

DOWNLOAD MP3

While Kiss Daniel has already delivered some solid features — his work on Omawumi’s “Me Ke“, in particular, was great — we think he might have just landed his best one yet: DJ Spinall’s “Baba”.

A notable lyrics from the song is:-

“With no collabo I still dey reign, with this collabo wahala dey”

Indeed, Nigerian are feeling the wahala already from the few collabos he has killed.

About a month ago, we talked about how Nigerian DJs have released some serious bangers in the past year, with DJ Spinall’s Wizkid-helmed, Killertunes-produced “Nowo” making the cut as one of the best of the bunch. Well, “Baba” is definitely a worthy follow-up.

For “Baba“, DJ Spinall smartly enlists Killertunes again, and it pays off. While teasing the song, Kiss Daniel said its release would let everyone know why he’s “the world’s greatest“.

Although it isn’t THAT good, it’s definitely another strong addition to his impressive discography.

As for DJ Spinall, he continues to prove that he is one of the best at this hit-making game.

His third album, Dreams, was one of the best LPs we got last year, and with these two tracks, it’s clear he’s gearing up for something even better for his fourth.

DJ Spinall and Kiss Daniel are Indeed Baba with this jamful piece. “Baba” Is a Jam I must say.

OUR RATINGS

Overall rating for this song is 8/10 ★★★★★★★★☆☆

So over to you guy ????

DJ Spinall Ft. Kiss Daniel ‘Baba’, A Hit Or Just An Over Hyped Song?

Let’s hear you say on the new song.

Drop your comments.

OUR STAFF RATINGS

OG Deji

I don’t know about anyone else but for me, this song is actually the best song released ever since 2018 began. This 2018 is either you go hard or you go home! Kiss Daniel is definitely going hard this year Mehn! Never top on Vado ????????.

Kabir Afoloyan

Vado has been relentless ever since he unveil his record label. He has cemented his brand with hits only. “Baba” is another dope tune that has the ingredient of becoming a hit from the beat to the lyrics and kudos to Killertunes for the madt beat. I rate it 8/10.

Komolafe Daniel

DJ Spinall as been silent for a while this year but him featuring Kiss Daniel on this is, is a good way to come back with the Kilertunes produced tune Kiss Daniel on the other hand did justice as usual on the song. The problem I might have with this song is the durability on the Playlist of most Nigerian music lovers. Fine, Baba is all dancing dancing, but will it stand the test of time?

