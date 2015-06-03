Latest News

Truck Carrying Gas Cylinders Explodes In Edo, House Razed Down (Photos)

29/04/2018 12:54:00
“Sex Not A Problem, I Want A Man Richer Than Otedola” – Actress Blessing Ofoegbu

29/04/2018 13:23:00
Nobody Can Intimidate Me – Obasanjo Insists On Forming Coalition To Remove Buhari In 2019

29/04/2018 13:29:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Pilot and two co-pilots killed as cargo plane crashes in Libya

Donald Trump hints at hitting the EU with trade tariffs

Pilot skillfully crash lands his microlight aircraft in lake

Father, 45, and son, 7, miraculously survive after a tornado blows a mobile home onto their car

Marine who went AWOL 'killed his grandmother'

Christoffel Wiese

Strive Masiyiwa

Nassef Sawiris

Adrian Gore

Mohamed Bensalah

Bishop David Oyedepo

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Matthew Ashimolowo

Miracle Receives His N12m Mercedes Benz Prize After Winning Bbnaija 2018 (Photos/Video)

29/04/2018 13:49:00

One week ago, Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe, emerged winner of the third season of Big Brother Naija, and walked away with a treasure chest of spoils.

The young pilot was awarded N25million in cash and N20million worth of gifts, including an SUV Car, N4.7 million all-expense paid trip for two and a N3.3 million entertainment set, which adds up to the N45 million grand prize.

Miracle who was a force to be reckoned with when it came to the games and competitions in the Big Brother Naija house also a N1 million cash prize from Payporte Arena Games and N200,000 from the final wager.

He also won the Pepsi Refresh Your Mix which fetched him N1 million and a trip to Dubai for the One Africa Music Fest, and a year’s supply of Pepsi and Aquafina. The much-loved reality star also won N500,000 from the Close-Up task.

Miracle Igbokwe, was on Saturday at a 'Home coming' event in Lagos, received his N12m Mercedes Benz SUV as part of his N45m prize after he emerged the winner of #BBNaija 2018.

Miracle’s estimated winnings in cash prize, assets, and paid vacations adds up to a staggering N67.7m. pic.twitter.com/JbxL54LqNi

— #OdinakaGod (@TweetNaijaBlog) April 29, 2018

An estimate of Miracle’s winnings in cash prize, assets, and in paid vacations adds up to a staggering N67,700,000.

On his return to Nigeria after an intense 85 days in the Big Brother house, Miracle was on Saturday at a star-studded ‘Home coming’ event in Lagos, received his N12 million Mercedes Benz SUV.

Watch Below:-





