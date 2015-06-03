Miracle Receives His N12m Mercedes Benz Prize After Winning Bbnaija 2018 (Photos/Video)

One week ago, Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe, emerged winner of the third season of Big Brother Naija, and walked away with a treasure chest of spoils.

The young pilot was awarded N25million in cash and N20million worth of gifts, including an SUV Car, N4.7 million all-expense paid trip for two and a N3.3 million entertainment set, which adds up to the N45 million grand prize.

Miracle who was a force to be reckoned with when it came to the games and competitions in the Big Brother Naija house also a N1 million cash prize from Payporte Arena Games and N200,000 from the final wager.

He also won the Pepsi Refresh Your Mix which fetched him N1 million and a trip to Dubai for the One Africa Music Fest, and a year’s supply of Pepsi and Aquafina. The much-loved reality star also won N500,000 from the Close-Up task.

On his return to Nigeria after an intense 85 days in the Big Brother house, Miracle was on Saturday at a star-studded ‘Home coming’ event in Lagos, received his N12 million Mercedes Benz SUV.

