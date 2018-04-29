Corpse Of A Young Lady Found Dumped Along Orlu/Owerri Road In Imo (Graphic Photos)

A young lady has allegedly fallen a victim of suspected ritualists in Owerri, the Imo state capital, after her corpse was discovered by residents of the area along the road.

The graphic photos of a young lady whose corpse was found dead along Orlu/Owerri road by Njaba bridge in Imo State, have emerged on social media

The identity of the lady and details of how she was killed were not ascertained by us as at the time of filing this report, but many online users claim that she must have been a victim of ritualists.

