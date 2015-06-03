Latest News

Truck Carrying Gas Cylinders Explodes In Edo, House Razed Down (Photos)

29/04/2018 12:54:00
"Sex Not A Problem, I Want A Man Richer Than Otedola" – Actress Blessing Ofoegbu

29/04/2018 13:23:00
Nobody Can Intimidate Me – Obasanjo Insists On Forming Coalition To Remove Buhari In 2019

29/04/2018 13:29:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

Pilot and two co-pilots killed as cargo plane crashes in Libya

0out of 5

Donald Trump hints at hitting the EU with trade tariffs

0out of 5

Pilot skillfully crash lands his microlight aircraft in lake

0out of 5

Father, 45, and son, 7, miraculously survive after a tornado blows a mobile home onto their car

0out of 5

Marine who went AWOL 'killed his grandmother'

0out of 5

Stephen Saad

0out of 5
Patrice Motsepe

0out of 5
Michiel Le Roux

4out of 5
Samih Sawiris

0out of 5
Othman Benjelloun

0out of 5

Dag Heward-Mills

4out of 5
Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
Emmanuel Makandiwa

2out of 5
Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

3out of 5
Chris Okotie

0out of 5
29/04/2018 13:29:00

Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has said that nobody can intimidate him on the third force, the Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM), that he has been promoting across the country in order to rescue the country from collapse.

Speaking on Saturday while inaugurating the Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM) in Oyo state, former President Olusegun Obasanjo says the head of anyone who wants things to continue this way in Nigeria must be examined.

He recalled how former Military Head of State, the late Gen Sani Abacha jailed him for an offence he did not commit, asking for the whereabouts of Abacha today.

According to Obasanjo, “For me, I don’t think there is anyone that can intimidate me. Let me remind you, I have gone through many things. I have been jailed without committing any offence. Where is the person that jailed me?”

Obasanjo, who urged members of the movement, which he said would become a political party soon, not to give in to any form of intimidation from the powers that be either individually or collectively,

Though speaking in parables, he inferred that God that made if possible for a sitting president to be defeated in 2015, would also make it possible for another sitting president to be defeated again in 2019, saying it is time for the youths to take over.

His words:-

“Some people believe that those that are in position, whether they are doing well or not, they must continue to be there. But when we say they must not be there, they will want to fight back.

“They will hold many things to wreak havoc, but everybody must be prepared. It will not be easy to wrest powers from them.

If you think it will be easy to liberate Nigeria, you are deceiving yourself. “But the God that did it yesterday, will do it again today. We have seen this before.

In this Nigeria, we have had a situation that we had five political parties and the five parties nominated one person as candidate for presidency. If only his nuclear family has voted for him, he would  have won.

“Our God is wonderful. God laughed. Now, God is laughing. When the time came, God revealed that He’s God. He is the omnipotent, omnipresent and eternal, who can do all things and who can make all things possible.

But if we are leaving things to God, we have to do our own side.”

Obasanjo also made reference to the letter he wrote to President Muhammadu Buhari in January, saying he is capable of withstanding any situation.

“Take note, they will threaten you, but don’t be discouraged. It is only cowards who run away from the war front. Having gone this far, I won’t leave you dry.

Get your PVC. I don’t think anybody can threaten me again. Remember I have been to prison for an offence I do not know anything about,” he said.

“I don’t think at my age, I should continue to complain and not find solution.

It came in my statement on the 3rd of January that CNM was made out of the reality of the situation in Nigeria, deep thought and reasonable consideration. CNM is to find solution to the situation we have found ourselves.”





