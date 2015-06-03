President Buhari Arrives Washington DC, To Hold Talks With Trump

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday arrived Washington DC ahead of his bilateral meeting with President Donald Trump.

This was after he landed at the Joint Base Andrews Airport, Washington earlier today.

President Buhari is in the United States on the invitation of President Trump who he is scheduled to meet with on Monday.

Buhari was received on arrival at Blair House, the US Presidential Guest House by Nigerian Ambassador to USA Sylvanus Nsofor, Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State, Governor Simon Lalung of Plateau State, Chairman Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs Senator Monsurat Sunmonu and Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama.

He was also welcomed by top Nigerian businessmen including Aliko Dangote of Dangote Group, Tope Shonubi of Sahara Energy, among others.

The President earlier left Nigeria on Saturday.

Speaking from Blair House, the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu said the meeting between Presidents Trump and Buhari will centre on security especially on the fight against terrorism among others.

He said the relationship between Nigeria and the US has recorded remarkable improvement since the beginning of President Trump’s administration noting that the President once lamented for allegedly not receiving deserved support from the previous Barack Obama-led administration.

“It is important that cooperation between the two countries have manifestly increased under the Trump’s presidency. If you recall sometime back, the President had reason to openly complained that we are not receiving as much as we thought we deserve in terms of support and cooperation especially in our fight against terrorism back then during the Obama period.

“And it will seem that quite dramatically and interestingly, a lot of the obstacles are being removed under the Trump’s presidency and doors are being opened and we are receiving far more support than most people had expected,” Shehu said.

According to Buhari’s Special Adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, both presidents are expected to discuss ways to enhance the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The bilateral meeting will also afford both leaders the opportunity to advance shared priorities, such as: promoting economic growth, fighting terrorism and other threats to peace and security.

The meeting is expected further deepen the US-Nigeria relationship.

Talks will also be held between senior Nigerian Government officials and executives of major US companies in the areas of agriculture, aviation and transportation.