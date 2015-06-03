“Federal Government Is Spending Money That Belongs To Three Tiers Of Government” – Fayose

Latest News

[Goals Highlight] Messi Scores Hat-trick As Barcelona Beat Deportivo 4 – 2 | Barca Wins La Liga Already

29/04/2018 17:22:00
[Video] Dan Marlic – Mio Dahun

29/04/2018 18:14:00
Miracle Reveals Who He Would Be Taking Along To His All-Expense Paid Trip To Dubai

29/04/2018 18:25:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Why shouldn’t Kate look picture perfect hours after giving birth? It’s a doddle! 

Clinical dietitian shares her day on a plate - and the healthy eating secrets she swears by

Bill Maher jokes about Ronan Farrow's paternity after Frank Sinatra rumors

Can you guess who is the girlfriend and who is the daughter?

Ex casino boss Steve Wynn files defamation suit against hairstylist for sexual harassment claims

Oba Otudeko

Oba Otudeko

Samih Sawiris

Samih Sawiris

Raymond Ackerman

Raymond Ackerman

Markus Jooste

Markus Jooste

Othman Benjelloun

Othman Benjelloun

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Matthew Ashimolowo

Matthew Ashimolowo

“Federal Government Is Spending Money That Belongs To Three Tiers Of Government” – Fayose

29/04/2018 18:56:00

Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose has accused the Federal Government of mismanaging funds from the Federal account saying funds meant for the three tiers of government is spent by the executives only.

Speaking on Channels Television programme, Sunday Politics, the governor accused President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration of involving in ‘executive rascality’ noting that even the National Assembly cannot curb the excesses of the executives.

“Every accrual in this country is supposed to go into a Federal account that is supposed to be shared by the three tiers of government. As at today, the Federal Government is spending money that belongs to the three tiers of government.

“The Supreme court nullified the excess crude account which means all accruals must go into a central purse. Where the Federal Government will take their share, the state will take their share and the local government will take their share,” he said.

Fayose said further that the state government in a Federating unit is as important as the Federal Government and the local government but claimed that the has not followed this procedure but had only involved in gross misconduct.

“What they are doing is executive rascality, and the National Assembly cannot debate this matter,” he said.

Fayose who is also the Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum also reacted to the $1billion set aside to tackle insurgency in the nation. He said this amount of money is strange.

Fayose questioned where the fund is going after the military had earlier claimed that they were on top of the problem of insurgency. He added that some governors of the PDP were not at the meeting where some governors gave approval for the Federal Government to use the said amount to tackle insurgency.

“Most times, the majority are not right. Most of the times, the majority tell lies. Especially in the democracy here, a lot would naturally be wrong with the majority.

“Governor Dickson of Bayelsa, Governor Wike of Rivers, myself, Governor of Akwa Ibom, Abia to mention a few were not present at the meeting.

“We are not talking about N1bilion we are talking about $1billion which means N365billion. That means in 365 days from now, they will be spending N1billion per day. That is strange. It is more than strange,” Fayose said.





