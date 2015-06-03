“Federal Government Is Spending Money That Belongs To Three Tiers Of Government” – Fayose

Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose has accused the Federal Government of mismanaging funds from the Federal account saying funds meant for the three tiers of government is spent by the executives only.

Speaking on Channels Television programme, Sunday Politics, the governor accused President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration of involving in ‘executive rascality’ noting that even the National Assembly cannot curb the excesses of the executives.

“Every accrual in this country is supposed to go into a Federal account that is supposed to be shared by the three tiers of government. As at today, the Federal Government is spending money that belongs to the three tiers of government.

“The Supreme court nullified the excess crude account which means all accruals must go into a central purse. Where the Federal Government will take their share, the state will take their share and the local government will take their share,” he said.

Fayose said further that the state government in a Federating unit is as important as the Federal Government and the local government but claimed that the has not followed this procedure but had only involved in gross misconduct.

“What they are doing is executive rascality, and the National Assembly cannot debate this matter,” he said.

Fayose who is also the Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum also reacted to the $1billion set aside to tackle insurgency in the nation. He said this amount of money is strange.

Fayose questioned where the fund is going after the military had earlier claimed that they were on top of the problem of insurgency. He added that some governors of the PDP were not at the meeting where some governors gave approval for the Federal Government to use the said amount to tackle insurgency.

“Most times, the majority are not right. Most of the times, the majority tell lies. Especially in the democracy here, a lot would naturally be wrong with the majority.

“Governor Dickson of Bayelsa, Governor Wike of Rivers, myself, Governor of Akwa Ibom, Abia to mention a few were not present at the meeting.

“We are not talking about N1bilion we are talking about $1billion which means N365billion. That means in 365 days from now, they will be spending N1billion per day. That is strange. It is more than strange,” Fayose said.