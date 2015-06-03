Bukola Saraki Contradicts Buhari, Says Nigerian Youths Have No Equals

President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki has declared that, the Nigerian youths have capacities to compete favourably amongst their peers and match any young people in the world.

To enhance the potentiality of Nigerian youths, Saraki said Nigerian leaders must do everything humanly possible to give the youths the opportunity to showcase themselves.

Speaking on Sunday at Yikpata, Kwara state orientation camp of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Saraki added that, “most of you will shine if we give you that opportunity; we shall do everything to ensure that your future is bright.”

Saraki had visited the NYSC orientation camp to commiserate with corps members over the death of one of them, Miss Hilda Amadi Ichechukwu.

After inspecting facilities in the camp, Senate President promised to contribute to the renovation of facilities there.

Not satisfied with the state of the camp, Saraki said there was a definite need for government to improve upon the medical and other facilities in the camp.

While lamenting the demise of a corps member, Miss Hilda Amadi Ichechukwu, Saraki said Nigerian youths can match their counterparts anywhere in the world in terms of creativity and government must do everything to ensure they fulfil their dreams.

The Senate President led a minute silence in honour of the late corps member and described his visit as part of a process of immortalising her.

He, however, argued that the development, or the absence of suitable facilities at NYSC camps across the country were not enough reasons to review the scheme which he noted was a ‘valuable asset’ to Nigeria.

Although he did not announce specific amount of his intervention, Saraki said the clinic, hostel facilities, kitchen, and other components of the camp are in dire need of expansion and rehabilitation.

He also promised to ensure that the fencing of the camp is started and completed on time to further improve security at the camp.

The Senate President promised to use his ‘persuasive influence’ to ensure that Kwara state government begins to pay local monthly allowance to corps members serving in the state.

He added: “Coming here always bring good memories because as governor of the state I had occasions to be here and I had cultivated a special relationship with this camp. Thus when I heard of the unfortunate incident I felt bad and decided to come and condole with you. We must take up the responsibility of doing more to ensure this type of thing doesn’t happen again and that every NYSC is of good memories for each of you. This should not be a place of endurance but a place you should be happy to have been to, something that will impact on your life even after here.

“We have the responsibility to improve your condition and I have gone around and seen things for myself and identified the areas where we need to intervene such as the kitchen, hostels etc. Times are hard but we have a great country that has potentials. You have capacities to match any young people in the world and we must give you that opportunity. Most of you will shine if we give you that opportunity; we shall do everything to ensure that your future is bright.”

Earlier, State Director of the NYSC, Mr. Amaefule Remigius had described the late Miss Amadi as a young lady, full of life, intelligent, beautiful and very active in all camp activities while alive. There are 1,940 corps members, made up of 955 males and 985 females undergoing the three-week orientation course in the camp.

Remigius also revealed that the state government has provided 300 mattresses, 150 bunk beds and 300 plastic chairs to the camp while the NYSC Director General provided 200 double bunk beds and 400 mattresses.