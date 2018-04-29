Miracle Reveals Who He Would Be Taking Along To His All-Expense Paid Trip To Dubai

Big Brother Naija 2018 winner, Miracle has revealed who he’d be taking along to his all-expense paid trip to Dubai.

Miracle who won amongst many other things, an all expense paid trip to Dubai for two, has revealed that the person he would take either Nina or his mother.

In his words:-

“When I heard about the trip, the two people that came to my mind are Nina and my Mom. I know we are all busy right now so if Nina can’t make it then it’s my Mom. Its between the two of them”.