Latest News

Latest News

[Goals Highlight] Messi Scores Hat-trick As Barcelona Beat Deportivo 4 – 2 | Barca Wins La Liga Already

29/04/2018 17:22:00
Latest News

[Video] Dan Marlic – Mio Dahun

29/04/2018 18:14:00
Latest News

Miracle Reveals Who He Would Be Taking Along To His All-Expense Paid Trip To Dubai

29/04/2018 18:25:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Why shouldn’t Kate look picture perfect hours after giving birth? It’s a doddle! 

0out of 5

Clinical dietitian shares her day on a plate - and the healthy eating secrets she swears by

0out of 5

Bill Maher jokes about Ronan Farrow's paternity after Frank Sinatra rumors

0out of 5

Can you guess who is the girlfriend and who is the daughter?

0out of 5

Ex casino boss Steve Wynn files defamation suit against hairstylist for sexual harassment claims

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Oba Otudeko

Oba Otudeko

0out of 5
Samih Sawiris

Samih Sawiris

0out of 5
Raymond Ackerman

Raymond Ackerman

0out of 5
Markus Jooste

Markus Jooste

0out of 5
Othman Benjelloun

Othman Benjelloun

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop Tudor Bismark

4out of 5
Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

2out of 5
Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

3out of 5
Matthew Ashimolowo

Matthew Ashimolowo

2out of 5
Latest News

[Video] Dan Marlic – Mio Dahun

by 29/04/2018 18:14:00 0 comments 0 Views

by NL Talkative ago1

ABD marlik now “Dan Marlic” was born Abdulmalik Marzuq into a noble family of 6 in the north central of Kwara state, he began his journey in 2007 has proven to be an outstanding musician.

NDC unleased his first Official video “Werepe” in January 2018. Unleashed the Official Video of his single “Mio Dahun” Directed by Frizzle n Bizzle Films. Eenjoy!!!

Mío Dàùn” was prod by Shocker under Westmat Entertainment.

Dan Marlic restlessly switch his flow in different languages with out forgetting to decorated his lines with loads of wordplays, punchlines, metaphor, rhymes, rhythm, street Lambas & more.

Watch & Download “Dan Marlic – Mio Dahun” Video below:-

[embedded content]

Subscribe to Naijaloaded TV

DOWNLOAD VIDEO





Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category

[Goals Highlight] Messi Scores Hat-trick As Barcelona Beat Deportivo 4 – 2 | Barca Wins La Liga Already

[Video] Dan Marlic – Mio Dahun

Miracle Reveals Who He Would Be Taking Along To His All-Expense Paid Trip To Dubai

Bukola Saraki Contradicts Buhari, Says Nigerian Youths Have No Equals

“Why We Say We Have Defeated Boko Haram” – Lai Mohammed Explains

“Obasanjo, Babangida Are Angels Compared To Buhari” – Fani-Kayode

“Federal Government Is Spending Money That Belongs To Three Tiers Of Government” – Fayose

President Buhari Arrives Washington DC, To Hold Talks With Trump

Truck Carrying Gas Cylinders Explodes In Edo, House Razed Down (Photos)

“Sex Not A Problem, I Want A Man Richer Than Otedola” – Actress Blessing Ofoegbu

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More