[Video] Dan Marlic – Mio Dahun

ABD marlik now “Dan Marlic” was born Abdulmalik Marzuq into a noble family of 6 in the north central of Kwara state, he began his journey in 2007 has proven to be an outstanding musician.

NDC unleased his first Official video “Werepe” in January 2018. Unleashed the Official Video of his single “Mio Dahun” Directed by Frizzle n Bizzle Films. Eenjoy!!!

“Mío Dàùn” was prod by Shocker under Westmat Entertainment.

Dan Marlic restlessly switch his flow in different languages with out forgetting to decorated his lines with loads of wordplays, punchlines, metaphor, rhymes, rhythm, street Lambas & more.

"Mío Dàùn" Video

