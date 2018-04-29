[Goals Highlight] Messi Scores Hat-trick As Barcelona Beat Deportivo 4 – 2 | Barca Wins La Liga Already

Barcelona have won La Liga in manager Ernesto Valverde’s first season in charge after a Lionel Messi-inspired victory over Deportivo La Coruna.

Messi scored a hat-trick at the Riazor to give Barca an unassailable lead at the top of the table.

Barcelona had led 2-0 with goals from Philippe Coutinho and Messi but Depor bravely fought to 2-2 with strikes from Lucas Perez and Emre Colak.

Messi then struck twice in the final 10 minutes to seal the win.

It is the 25th time Barcelona have won La Liga – eight behind the 33 won by rivals Real Madrid.

