Tell Us Why You Deserve An Accolade (Best Answer Wins)

Something has be trending for a while in the internet space, most especially, in Nigeria.

A day hardly goes by without someone somewhere mentioning the phrase ‘I deserve an accolade‘ . What does an accolade really mean?

Me self I no sabi the meaning, I just check dictionary now now.

“An accolade is an award or privilege granted as a special honor or as an acknowledgement of merit.”

The ‘I deserve an accolade’ phrase was pioneered by the well known controversial Instagram celebrity, Charles Okocha.

He was seen in a video ranting that he deserves some accolade due to the fact that he has paid his dues.Well, I guess he has truly paid his entertainment dues.

In-case You Haven’t Seen The Video Watch Below:-

[embedded content]

A lot of celebrities have also made their own version of the #accoladechallenge video, even the Big brother Naija 2018 runner up, Tobi, did his own skit (WATCH HERE).

…So, To My Fellow Naijaloadites, Do You Truly Deserve An Accolade? If Yes, WHY?

The best answer wins!