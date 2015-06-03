Latest News

6 Types Of Girls You Will Find In Nigeria Today (Guys, Get In Here To See)

29/04/2018 20:28:00
“My Words Were Twisted” – Tobi Discloses After Saying Efe Won Due To Pity From Voters

29/04/2018 21:18:00
Is Tekno’s New Song “Jogodo”, A Jam Or Just An Ordinary Waka Pass Song?

29/04/2018 21:54:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sprint and T-Mobile agree to combine in all-stock deal

Woman CRIED after applying fake tan and is left with streaks

Vanessa Trump is a 'gangster b****' who rang Aubrey O'Day and unleashed 'violently graphic' tirade

Trudeau joins mourners at a vigil to remember the 10 victims in Toronto

McCain's son-in-law sparks concerns for his health in cryptic tweet

Naguib Sawiris

Onsi Sawiris

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Patrice Motsepe

Stephen Saad

Ramson Mumba

Matthew Ashimolowo

Mensah Otabil

Bishop David Oyedepo

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

B.Sc vs HND ► Do You Think B.Sc Holders Are Better Than HND Holders?

by 29/04/2018 22:27:00 0 comments 1 Views

Hello Everyone,

Good morning and hope you all slept well?

It’s a brand new week and our prayer for every one of you is that this week will be your best week so far in 2018 ????

My name is Makinde Azeez and I will be your Host on this mind troubling Topic that has caused Nigeria more harm than good.

About 3 years ago, we published an Article ????

OPINION: 8 Reasons Why Bsc Is Superior To HND

With the kind of comments the post received, It’s safe to say that Polytechnic Graduates are not as bad as this Country has made them look.

We need the Government to come to our rescue so this madness can stop now.

MY OWN STORY (WHY I LEFT POLYTECHNIC FOR UNIVERSITY)

I remember when I was a student of Lagos State Polytechnic, Ikorodu (Laspotech) back then in 2010, To be sincere, the quality of Education there compared to what I was later taught at the University, any day anytime, I will pick Polytechnic over University.

They are not playing in Laspotech. I even heard it’s the same everywhere. Polytechnic curriculum in Nigeria is more robust than that of University. I stand to be corrected.

However, the problem that made me quit from Lagos Poly was as a result of the poor treatment and stigmatization I was getting from home.

My mum always gives me a little amount of money & smaller foodstuff whenever I’m preparing to go back to School while my younger brother always gets the lion’s share of everything because he attends a University.

I learned about this the day I summoned the courage to ask her why I always get a smaller amount of money and foodstuff when returning back to school.

She politely said:-

We need to give your younger brother more money and foodstuff, you sha know he’s in the University.

That day, I cried my eyes out. I felt so devastated and frustrated ????????

My mum’s response killed my morale totally and made me changed my mind.

Am actually not a weak person or one that easily gives up but if my Mum can put my younger brother ahead of me because he’s in the University,

What do you expect the Government & Employers to do?

I can bet it any day anytime that Polytechnic Graduates are not poor academically but this Nation has decided to see them as weak Individuals and has indirectly decided to kill Technical Education in Nigeria.

Many are not motivated to attend Polytechnic or College of Education again. Now, millions of Nigerian youths now flock around Universities gate only and would rather choose to sit at home and waste another year at home than opt for Polytechnic.

Today, looking at the Polytechnic environment, 95% of the students there only chose it out of Frustration and bitterness of sitting at home to escape their parent anger on them.

Our Government needs to put a stop to this barbaric act of Stigmatization between B.Sc & HND Graduates because it’s actually watering down the Morale of useful Graduates who are willing to do something great but are not getting the change or attention because they graduated from the Polytechnic.

If this Stigmatization could not be stopped, Government should scrap Polytechnic Education in Nigeria to avoid further Frustration of visionary/brilliant Nigerian HND Graduates & undergraduates.

We’ve got a question for you all today ????

WHAT DO YOU THINK SHOULD BE DONE TO SETTLE THIS B.Sc vs HND STIGMATIZATION?

The Government has done a whole lot to put an end to this menace but it seems their best is not enough.

If you are given the chance to put an End to this, what would you do?

We want to hear from you all.

Drop you comments and have a say on the Topic.





