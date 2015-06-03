Is Tekno’s New Song “Jogodo”, A Jam Or Just An Ordinary Waka Pass Song?

So, Made Men Music Group serial hit maker and African superstar Tekno releases another hit single titled “Jogodo”, which as unsurprisingly produced by the talented superstar.

Jogodo is a sound that has it’s chorus like that of the then Danfo Drivers hit makers. I have listened to this song over and over again and noticed that Tekno really did magic in that song but what amazes me is that the song isn’t getting the buzz as it ought to.

Tekno is known for his yearly drop of hit songs, just like he did last year, from the beginning of the year till the end of 2017, he was always dropping songs that will blow your minds off.

Though, he wasn’t recognized last year by the number one music award brand in Nigeria, the Headies, but that didn’t discourage him.

As a music critic, I personally think Tekno, did justice to this one by adding the olden days juice to spice up the song and he truly deserves more.

But, I will leave you readers to do justice to this:-

Is Tekno’s Song Jogodo, Underrated Or Deserves More?

Drop Your Comments Below.

DOWNLOAD MP3