6 Types Of Girls You Will Find In Nigeria Today (Guys, Get In Here To See)

29/04/2018 20:28:00
“My Words Were Twisted” – Tobi Discloses After Saying Efe Won Due To Pity From Voters

29/04/2018 21:18:00
Is Tekno’s New Song “Jogodo”, A Jam Or Just An Ordinary Waka Pass Song?

29/04/2018 21:54:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

Why shouldn’t Kate look picture perfect hours after giving birth? It’s a doddle! 

0out of 5

Clinical dietitian shares her day on a plate - and the healthy eating secrets she swears by

0out of 5

Bill Maher jokes about Ronan Farrow's paternity after Frank Sinatra rumors

0out of 5

Can you guess who is the girlfriend and who is the daughter?

0out of 5

Ex casino boss Steve Wynn files defamation suit against hairstylist for sexual harassment claims

0out of 5

Strive Masiyiwa

0out of 5
Giovanni Ravazzotti

3out of 5
Jim Ovia

0out of 5
Jannie Mouton

0out of 5
Markus Jooste

0out of 5

Chris Okotie

0out of 5
Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

3out of 5
Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
Chris Oyakhilome

0out of 5
Ramson Mumba

3out of 5
Is Tekno’s New Song “Jogodo”, A Jam Or Just An Ordinary Waka Pass Song?

29/04/2018 21:54:00

So, Made Men Music Group serial hit maker and African superstar Tekno releases another hit single titled “Jogodo”, which as unsurprisingly produced by the talented superstar.

Jogodo is a sound that has it’s chorus like that of the then Danfo Drivers hit makers. I have listened to this song over and over again and noticed that Tekno really did magic in that song but what amazes me is that the song isn’t getting the buzz as it ought to.

Tekno is known for his yearly drop of hit songs, just like he did last year, from the beginning of the year till the end of 2017, he was always dropping songs that will blow your minds off.

Though, he wasn’t recognized last year by the number one music award brand in Nigeria, the Headies, but that didn’t discourage him.

As a music critic, I personally think Tekno, did justice to this one by adding the olden days juice to spice up the song and he truly deserves more.

But, I will leave you readers to do justice to this:-

Is Tekno’s Song Jogodo, Underrated Or Deserves More?

Drop Your Comments Below.

DOWNLOAD MP3 





