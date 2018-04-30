“My Words Were Twisted” – Tobi Discloses After Saying Efe Won Due To Pity From Voters

Big Brother Naija 2018 ex-housemate, Tobi has said his words were misunderstood after news had it that he said BBNaija 2017 winner Efe won due to pity from voters.

The ex-housemate was surprised at the quick twist in words from people after his interview with Punch Newspaper, saying he can never say such a thing about anyone let alone Efe.

In his chat with Goldmyne TV the homecoming party held for the top 5 housemates at Cubana yesterday.

Tobi said:-

‘No that was misconstrued. Efe is much loved, like I said I went into the house to sell myself, like show people what I can do. My words were twisted. So Efe if you dey hear, is one love mehn, I won’t disrespect you. It was misconstrued, everything I said was taken into another context. I’m out for truth, I will air my opinion, but I won’t disrespect anybody’.

Watch the video below:-