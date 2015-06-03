Premier League! Fellaini Reveals What Mourinho Told Him Before His Winning Goal Against Arsenal

Manchester United midfielder, Marouane Fellaini has revealed what manager, Jose Mourinho told him before he scored a late goal against Arsenal.

United on Sunday beat Arsenal 2-1 at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

Midfielder, Paul Pogba opened the scoring for the home team in the 16th minute, while former Red Devils player, Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored the equaliser in the 51st minute.

United, however, got a late goal through Marouane Fellaini in stoppage time to give Jose Mourinho’s side the deserved three points.

Fellaini disclosed that Mourinho told him to get in the opposition box and he knew if he did so he could be dangerous.

“The manager told me to go to the box if I have the chance to keep the balance in the midfield,” Fellaini told Sky Sports

“I know my quality. I can be dangerous if the ball comes in the box. It is good for me and good for the club,” he said.

United are back in action on Friday evening, travelling to Brighton in their bid to secure their second-placed finish this season.