PSG Expect Star Boy Neymar To Return On This Date…

Paris Saint-Germain have announced that Neymar will return to the club this coming week, after his lengthy injury layoff.

Neymar has been out of action since he suffered a fractured fifth metatarsal in his right foot in late February.

The 26-year-old underwent surgery on the problem and has since been recovering in Brazil

“A medical examination of Neymar was conducted on Saturday by doctor Eric Rolland [PSG] and doctor Rodrigo Lasmar [Brazil national team] in Brazil.

“This examination confirmed the excellent evolution of the player’s injuries to his right foot and ankle and authorises the removal of all protective and immobilising material.

“Neymar will continue his re-education in the coming days in Brazil and at the Ooredoo Training Centre [PSG’s Camp des Loges training ground],” read Les Parisiens’ statement.

Neymar recently revealed he expects to be given the green light to return to action on May 17.