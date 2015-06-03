Premier League! Determined Pogba Sends Strong Warning To Liverpool, Chelsea After United Beat Arsenal 2 – 1

Manchester United midfielder, Paul Pogba has sent a strong warning to Liverpool and Chelsea following his club’s 2-1 win over Arsenal on Sunday at the Old Trafford in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old opened the scoring for the home team in the 16th minute, while former Red Devils player, Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored the equaliser in the 51st minute.

United, however, got a late goal through Marouane Fellaini in stoppage time to give Jose Mourinho’s side the deserved three points.

Mourinho’s men are desperate to finish second and can still end the campaign with a trophy.

Pogba, however, has warned United’s rivals that they are determined to finish the season on a high by beating Chelsea in the FA Cup final and also finish second in the Premier League table ahead of third place, Liverpool.

“I feel very good,” Pogba told Sky Sport.

“We played well, we had lots of chances.

“The perfect season would have been the league – we didn’t manage that.

“But we want to finish second and win the FA Cup.”

The win over Arsenal keeps United second in the Premier League, five points clear of fierce rivals Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

United are back in action on Friday evening, travelling to Brighton in their bid to secure their second-placed finish this season.