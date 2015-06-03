“Nigeria Has A Massive Reputation For Corruption” — Trump

Latest News

Latest News

Christian Girl Who Disguised Herself In Hijab To Steal, Arrested By Police (Photos)

30/04/2018 15:02:00
Latest News

Premier League! Arsenal Boss Arsene Wenger Reveals When He Will Make Decision On Future

30/04/2018 15:39:00
Latest News

[Goals Highlight] Kane Scores As Tottenham Beat Stubborn Watford 2 – 0 In The EPL (Watch)

30/04/2018 17:17:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Drivers decide who goes first in rush hour traffic with a game of rock-paper-scissors

0out of 5

Trump delays steel tariff hike against EU and other allies for 30 days, easing fears of a trade war

0out of 5

Construction workers gaze over NYC as they work on what will be the city's tallest observation deck 

0out of 5

Quentin Tarantino claims The Weinstein Co. owes him millions of dollars in royalties for four movies

0out of 5

Kim Kardashian unfollows Tristan Thompson and says Khloe is still 'figuring out her next steps'

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Mike Adenuga

Mike Adenuga

2out of 5
Mohamed Al Fayed

Mohamed Al Fayed

0out of 5
Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

0out of 5
Stephen Saad

Stephen Saad

0out of 5
Miloud Chaabi

Miloud Chaabi

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

4out of 5
Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

5out of 5
Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome

0out of 5
Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

2out of 5
Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop Tudor Bismark

4out of 5
Latest News

“Nigeria Has A Massive Reputation For Corruption” — Trump

by 01/05/2018 00:07:00 0 comments 1 Views

Nigeria has a massive corruption problem, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday while receiving President Muhammadu Buhari at the White House.

But the U.S. will continue to offer its support for Nigeria to proffer a lasting solution to the menace.

“Nigeria has massive reputation for corruption,” Mr Trump said while standing by Mr Buhari. “I discussed it with the president and we agreed to do something on it.”

“We are working to cut” the corruption cases down, Mr Trump added.

Mr Buhari did not object to the observation, which he had repeatedly acknowledged publicly himself, and instead showed appreciation for the support of the U.S.

Asked whether he was offended by Mr Trump’s alleged denigration of African countries in the past, Mr Buhari said he was skeptical about the media reports and would rather not comment on them.

“I am being careful about what the press says about others and myself. But the best thing for me to do is to keep quiet,” Mr Buhari said.

Mr Buhari said his government had done a lot to curb human rights abuses in Nigeria, especially in the ongoing war against Boko Haram.

“The government of Nigeria remains committed to human right,” even in the course of fighting terrorism, Mr Buhari said.

Mr Buhari said he had no problem with the presence of American troops in Nigeria, saying they are only in his country to offer training and other support that are crucial to winning the war against terrorism.

“This is one of the best thing the United States could do for our country,” Mr Buhari said when asked whether he was concerned about the police role being played by America across the world.

Mr Trump said Mr Buhari’s comments were fair, but added that he would want to see America scale back its supervisory role across the world while improving trade with other countries.

“We wanna police our country. What we want to do now is to open Nigeria and other countries to trade,” he said.

On the concerns about low patronage of Nigerian crude by the U.S. in recent years, Mr Buhari said he would not tell another country what to do. He praised the U.S. for its technological innovations that have helped reduce its reliance on oil.





Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category

Christian Girl Who Disguised Herself In Hijab To Steal, Arrested By Police (Photos)

Premier League! Arsenal Boss Arsene Wenger Reveals When He Will Make Decision On Future

[Goals Highlight] Kane Scores As Tottenham Beat Stubborn Watford 2 – 0 In The EPL (Watch)

President Buhari: Meeting Trump Yields Positive Results On Economy, Security, Anti-Graft

2face’s Son Revealed What A Stranger Asked From Him Today

Ebuka Obi-uchendu Cries Out After Paying Daughter’s School Fees For The First Time

Apparently Chioma Was With Davido When He Impregnated Two Other Women (See Analyses)

BBNaija: Miracle And I Had Slept With Each Other Several Times – Nina (Video)

Murray Bruce Appointed Special Assistant To Bayelsa State Governor (Pictures)

Best Caption Wins: Picture Of President Trump Laughing Behind President Buhari

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More