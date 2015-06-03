See What A Rich Woman Did To Her Poor Niece From Abia State (Photos)

This is really disheartening. A young girl from Abia state identified as Chisara Okoronkwo Omere has been hospitalized after she was allegedly maltreated by her aunt.

The girl who can be seen with various marks on her body and looked emaciated – was reported to have narrowly cheated death due to the horror she faced at her aunt’s hand.

Facebook user, ‎Justina Okoro‎, who shared the victims pictures online – is seeking for a way the girl can get justice.

Below is what she wrote:-

Man inhumanity to mankind. The pictures below are the pictures of Chisara Okoronkwo Omere from Amuvi village, Arochukwu, Abia State. Our beautiful and innocent daughter Chisara was given to her rich Aunty to live with because her parents are poor. She cheated death by a whiskers. She was treated like an animal, wild animal because most time, we show love to our domestic animals. Her only offense is been born into a poor family. Kindly comment on how to get Justice for Chisara Okoronkwo Omere.

See more photos below:-