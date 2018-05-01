Davido Buys A N45 Million Porsche For His Girlfriend, Chioma As Her Birthday Gift (See Photos)

Superstar singer Davido has gotten in girlfriend Chioma a Porsche as (possibly one of) her 23rd birthday present(s).

Davido, who had also released a song “Assurance” dedicated to her, wrote on his social media pages as he shared the video below:

I give my baby ASSURANCE!!! I love you baby!! WE IN THIS 4 LIFE!! ❤❤❤❤???????????? @thechefchi !! HAPPY BIRTHDAY CHIOM CHIOM !! FROM ME TO YOU!! I BOUGHT MY BABY A PORSCHE!! ????????????

Watch the video below:-

See photos below:-