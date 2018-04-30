Murray Bruce Appointed Special Assistant To Bayelsa State Governor (Pictures)

The Governor of Bayelsa state, Seriake Dickson, has appointed the Vice President of Silverbird Group, Guy Murray Bruce, as his Special Adviser on Entertainment and Tourism.

At the inauguration ceremony which took place on Wednesday, April 24th, The Governor charged Bruce to leverage on the conducive environment created by his government to turn the state into an entertainment and tourism hub and ensure that all major events in the country hold in Bayelsa State.

A graduate of Business Administration from the California State University, Guy has since 1993 been nurturing and managing Silverbird’s signature brand event; the “Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria” beauty pageant which produced Africa’s first Miss World winner, Agbani Darego in 2001. It also won the Group the timeless privilege of hosting the Miss World pageant in Nigeria in 2002.

Congrats to him! See more photos from his swearing in ceremony below:-