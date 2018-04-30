BBNaija: Miracle And I Had Slept With Each Other Several Times – Nina (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2018 top housemate, Nina in an interview with Delphinator, has also admitted to having taking thing a notch higher with her romantic partner, Miracle.

According to Nina, it was just them being human and not pretending. She also disclosed that they both have feelings for each other, and it won’t be changing.

On Collins, she said she doesn’t know anything for now as she wants to focus on her dreams.

